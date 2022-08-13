Fans return to Empower Field for the start of Broncos preseason

Many families showed up split between cheering for the Broncos or the Dallas Cowboys.

DENVER — As the fireworks launched over Empower Field at Mile High, fans arrived with excitement as the Denver Broncos kicked off preseason against the Dallas Cowboys.

"Oh I don't even remember how many games," Gus Vinihakis recalled as he reflected on 39 years of season ticket ownership.

Fans came far and wide to attend the game - including many families.

Some of which, were split down the middle for which team they supported.

“She was a Bronco fan from before I met her and I was a die hard Cowboy fan and one thing led to another," Maurilio Gonzalez said of his wife. "So I guess Broncos and Cowboys come together!"

Aurora couple Tracy Groves-Adams and Keith Adams playfully shared banter about their teams.

Keith is a Cowboys fan, while Tracy is a Broncos fan.

“Yeah you guys tend to cheat and beat us from time to time," Keith said to Tracy, followed by laughter.

From Loveland, Dre Rivera, a Cowboys fan, brought along his family, some of which were Broncos fans.

“Got my brother Mo right here – we’re just out here for the game – I don’t know what they’re wearing over here though," Rivera said, teasing his family members. "It's a split family I guess."

With a lot of "new" things happening to the team this season, like a new quarterback and new ownership, one thing was clear, fans are ready for football season.

"...Going to have a good season - I hope everyone comes to the games," Vinihakis said.

