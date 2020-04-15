DENVER — Derek Wolfe is no longer a member of the Broncos, but Denver is still close to his heart.

In a video posted on his Twitter page on Tuesday, Wolfe announced he and his wife, Abigail, were donating $10,000 to YMCA of Metro Denver.

According to the donation page, "All funds will go toward the YMCA of Metro Denver's emergency COVID-19 relief efforts to support key programs for community members and families in need, including emergency childcare, food distribution and outreach to seniors."

Wolfe says in the video he considers Denver home, even though he's now a member of the Baltimore Ravens. He spent eight seasons with the Broncos and was a key member of the defense that led the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 championship.

If interested, the public can donate to the cause by visiting here.

