Former Bronco Ryan Harris weighs in on police brutality

"There’s not a community that hasn’t been touched by an injustice like this."

DENVER — Ryan Harris grew up in Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed while in police custody.

"There’s not a community that hasn’t been touched by an injustice like this. And it just made it more real for the people I know back in the twin cities," said Harris, a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman.

Like many of you he’s watched the fallout on television. What does he tell his kids when they ask what’s going on?

"I tell my kids the truth. My son’s 6, my daughter’s 5, we’ve got a newborn as well. But I have to tell my son what’s happening," Harris said.

"These are things that myself and people like me have to explain to our children. And that’s a piece that will hopefully change by the time they get older."

Harris protected Peyton Manning in Super Bowl 50 and helped bring the NFL’s Lombardi Trophy back to Denver. He says racial profiling is something he experienced off the field.

"(Broncos safety) Kareem Jackson made a great point, that every black NFL player knows. You are great when you’re in the locker room. You can achieve what you work towards.

But the moment you leave that practice facility, or stadium, the rules are very different for you. Everybody around, ask anybody who doesn’t looks different than you what their experience has been. Everybody has had an experience that has been negative."

Harris views peaceful protest, as a step in the right direction.

"I believe all of us watching at home or demonstrating that’s what we all feel right now is a joint sense of responsibility," he said.

Harris offered a message for people interested in giving legitimate support to the African American Community in Denver.

"You have such an opportunity right now to connect with people who have had a different experience than you. By validating it, and going outside your own personal experience, you can really build connections that create change," he said.

"This is something that continues to happen, and until we take action and continue learning about each other and standing next to each other, provided we can (with social distancing) we’re not going to do anything, and we’ll end up back here."

Ryan Harris’s voice carries weight, and so do his actions.

One three separate occasions, he joined the cleanup effort at Civic Center Park following protests. It’s his way to make sure the message is heard.

"I had somebody tell me they were tired of the protests, I said 'great, now what are you doing about it?' They said what do you mean? I said 'are you taking some action behind what this is. To stop police brutality. To connect with the police department in your area. To make sure these kinds of things don’t happen?' Hopefully we can go beyond this for the first time, in hundreds of years."