Former Broncos defensive line coach John Teerlinck dies at 69

DENVER — John Teerlinck, the Denver Broncos’ highly regarded defensive line coach during their back-to-back Super Bowl winning seasons of 1997-98, has died.

He was 69.

A large man at 6-foot-5, who played as a defensive lineman at 250 pounds, Teerlinck was an NFL defensive line coach for 25 years with six teams, including the Broncos from 1997-2001.

“He was so good at what he did,’’ said Alfred Williams, a nine-year NFL defensive end who played for Teerlinck from 1997-99. “J.T. was by far the best technical coach I ever had in my life. He was excellent at understanding how the opposition showed their hand by alignment. I learned so much from him about offense.

“I have never had a defensive coach who knew more about offensive football and offensive line play and defensive techniques like him ever in my life.”

Teerlinck coached two Pro Football Hall of Famers in the Vikings’ John Randle and Chris Doleman and later coached pass-rushing specialists Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis in Indianapolis.

His front four with the Broncos included a combination of Williams, Maa Tanuvasa, Michael Dean Perry, Keith Traylor, Neil Smith, Mike Lodish and Trevor Pryce.

“We had two defensive line coaches,’’ Williams said. “One was George Dyer. He made you feel good about playing pro football. John Teerlinck made sure you paid your dues. It was quite a defensive line room because J.T. demanded effort.

“George would say, “Give me your best.’ And J.T. would come in and say, ‘Is that the best you can give me?’ And it was a competitive room.’’

More than a tactician, Teerlinck was a larger-than-life personality.

“When you look up NFL characters and you try to portray what it a former NFL player and coach would look like, J.T. fit the bill,’’ Williams said. “You would say, ‘Oh, that’s what a football guy is.’ He had so many trinkets of wisdom. It was my pleasure to have known him.

“Later on I got a better understanding of him. At times it was rough playing for him because he demanded so much. His wild side was wild, but his coaching style was absolutely perfect.’’

