Former Broncos first round pick Paxton Lynch signs to play QB in Canada

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada — Arguably the biggest draft bust in Denver Broncos history, quarterback Paxton Lynch is no longer looking for work in the NFL.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday afternoon the team signed Lynch. Terms of the agreement and how long the deal is for were not disclosed.

The Broncos selected Lynch No. 26 overall in the 2016 NFL draft, mere months after Peyton Manning retired. Hailed as a possible replacement for Manning, Lynch appeared in just five games for Denver and made only four starts. He threw for four touchdowns and four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

The Broncos decided to move on from Lynch before the start of the 2018 season, cutting him just after preseason wrapped up. He spent 2019 with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, but didn't appear in another regular season game. Lynch was cut by the Steelers in September of 2020.

Lynch threw for more than 8,800 yards and 59 touchdowns in three seasons as a starter at the University of Memphis from 2013-2015, but never could gain any traction with the Broncos after then-GM John Elway traded up to select him. Denver had won Super Bowl 50 fewer than three months prior.