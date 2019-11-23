ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Jonathan Williams has been a nice story of perseverance.

The former Buffalo Bills draft pick and Broncos practice squader has just delivered back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the Indianapolis Colts.

Williams would have made it earlier but he had trouble shaking a stigma as a fumbler. Selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2016 draft, Williams was surprisingly cut as Buffalo set its 2017 season-opening roster.

The Broncos knew he was a special talent, luring him to their practice squad with a then unheard sum of $30,000 per week – more than 4 times the then-standard practice squad salary of $7,200 per week.

But Williams could never crack a Broncos’ running back room led by C.J. Anderson and also featured Jamaal Charles in his last gasp and the promising young Devontae Booker and De’Angelo Henderson.

Williams was signed away from the Broncos in November 2017 by the Saints, who last year gave him 3 carries (for 0 yards) before he finally broke through with the Colts two weeks ago following Marlon Mack’s broken hand injury.

The window of opportunity is small for running backs. Anderson, a 1,000-yard rusher in 2017, is now an in-season free agent. Charles has retired. Henderson is on the Eagles’ practice squad. Booker has one carry for 4 yards with the Broncos this season.

Williams needed three practice squad stays, four teams and an injury before he finally got his chance. He rushed for 116 yards two weeks ago against Jacksonville and 104 yards Thursday at Houston.

And so it goes with NFL running backs. Mack was having a Pro Bowl season and he still ranks 5th in the league in rushing. Yet, there was a 100-yard back behind him. Next.

