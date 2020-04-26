Former Broncos QB Cutler, Cavallari getting divorced after 7 years of marriage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced.
Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after seven years of marriage and a decade together.
She says they have “nothing but love and respect for one another.”
Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004.
RELATED: Drew Lock's former college teammate 'Albert O' leads Elway's five picks on final day of draft