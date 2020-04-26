x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

denver-broncos

Former Broncos QB Cutler, Cavallari getting divorced after 7 years of marriage

Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after a decade together.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this July 2, 2011, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, left, and his wife Kristin Cavallari watch the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox during an interleague baseball game in Chicago. Reality TV star Cavallari and former Chicago Bears quarterback Cutler are getting divorced. Cavallari announced Sunday, April 26, 2020, in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after after seven years of marriage and a decade together. (AP Photo/Brian Kersey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reality TV star Kristin Cavallari and former Broncos quarterback Jay Cutler are getting divorced. 

Cavallari announced Sunday in an Instagram post that the couple are breaking up after seven years of marriage and a decade together.

She says they have “nothing but love and respect for one another.” 

Cutler played 12 seasons in the NFL with Denver, Chicago and Miami. Cavallari gained fame on the series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” which debuted in 2004.

RELATED: Winners from Broncos draft: Garett Bolles, Todd Davis

RELATED: Drew Lock's former college teammate 'Albert O' leads Elway's five picks on final day of draft

RELATED: Elway philosophical shift back to run-and-gun Broncos: 'I think we're heading in right direction'