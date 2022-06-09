Former Broncos star Terrell Davis talks Denver's new direction, modern running backs and Russell Wilson

Davis had a question-and-answer session with the Coloradoan at an event in Fort Collins on Thursday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos star Terrell Davis was in Fort Collins on Thursday, sharing the story of an NFL career that included being named a Super Bowl MVP and how that led to his latest endeavor: the creation, marketing and sales of a new CBD beverage brand built specifically for athletes.

Davis was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 1995 NFL Draft and went on to a short but stellar career, becoming a Super Bowl MVP while battling a severe migraine headache during the game, leading the NFL in rushing and becoming the league’s MVP in 1998, earning first-team All-Pro honors three times and a spot on the league’s All-Decade team for the 1990s.

Q&A between Davis and The Coloradoan

Q: How do you feel about the pending purchase of the Denver Broncos by a new ownership group headed by billionaire Rob Walton that also includes minority representation?

A: It’s important, obviously. To see a Black owner, the NFL was pushing for that; I think people wanted to see that or at least a minority owner.

Q: What does the addition of Russell Wilson at quarterback bring to the Denver Broncos?

A: He’s already brought it. It’s really just the excitement. Listen, we’ve seen the man; we know what he can do. We know leadership-wise, he’s one of the best in the game. We know from a playing standpoint, he’s one of the best in the game. We know that he’s really, really good at making teammates feel like they’re special.