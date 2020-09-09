Aqib Talib announces NFL retirement

Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and 'No Fly Zone' founder Aqib Talib is hanging up his cleats.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Former Denver Broncos cornerback and Super Bowl 50 champion Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

After joining the Broncos as a free agent in 2014, Talib made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons in Denver.

Part of the Broncos' famed "No Fly Zone" pass defense, Talib was a member of the Super Bowl 50-winning team in 2015.

The Talib-Chris Harris Jr. cornerback combination helped Denver's defense rank first against the pass in 2015 and 2016.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccanneers in 2008 out of Kansas, Talib also played for the New England Patriots before coming to Denver.

"Aqib Talib is officially retired," Talib said on Twitter.

Much love to everybody who played a part in my career. Sorry I couldn’t join you in New England Bill! You’re welcome to come on the show! ⁣

⁣

Get the full details with the link in my bio and follow @calltothebooth for more. pic.twitter.com/cuUuQVkzQm — AqibTalib21 (@AqibTalib21) September 9, 2020

Talib's Broncos career ended when he was traded in 2018 to the Los Angeles Rams where he made another Super Bowl appearance. Last season, Talib was traded to the Miami Dolphins while on injured reserve and he did not appear in any games.

Talib also announced that he is starting a podcast called "Call to the Booth" with Harrison Sanford.

"I'm bringing my talents to the booth," Talib said. "Football gave me so much in life, I'm addicted to it now, Harrison. I can't get away from the game. That's why I'm in the booth now."

