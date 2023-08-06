Former Chiefs pass rusher signs with Broncos

The Broncos’ starting outside linebacker Baron Browning also underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos reached agreement with veteran edge rusher Frank Clark on a one-year, $5.5 million deal, a source confirmed to 9NEWS.

Clark, who has 58.5 sacks in his previous eight seasons with Seattle and Kansas City, is expected to fly into Denver to take his physical and sign his contract in the next day or two. He can make another $2 million in incentives.

Clark, who turns 30 on Wednesday, has 58.5 career sacks with the Seahawks and Chiefs. He had 10.0 sacks for the Seahawks in 2016 and a career-best 13.0 sacks in 2018.

That got him a whopping five-year, $104 million contract as a free agent in 2019 with the Chiefs. Although Clark had just 23.5 sacks in his four seasons in Kansas City, he added 2.5 sacks during their postseason run to the Super Bowl championship last year.

Clark has ran into legal trouble. He was dismissed from the University of Michigan football team during the 2014 season because of a domestic situation that resulted in a three-day jail sentence.

Two years ago he was arrested on a felony firearm possession charge and after pleading no contest he received one year probation and 40 hours of community service.

