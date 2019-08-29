DENVER — It's game day, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos play their fifth (and final) preseason game Thursday night in the Mile High City.

Vic Fangio's Broncos will meet the Cardinals' new head coach Kliff Kingsbury and new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph at 7 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

After Thursday's game, cuts will begin Friday and conclude at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Broncos must set their first, 53-man roster.

The Broncos open the 2019 regular season on Monday, Sept. 9 in Oakland.

