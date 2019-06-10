CARSON, Calif. — The Denver Broncos defeated the L.A. Chargers 20-13 on Sunday afternoon for their first victory of the season.
READ MORE: Broncos hang on to beat Chargers 20-13 for first win of season
Kickoff was at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!
RELATED: Miller Time: A few words, a wave and walkoff
RELATED: Broncos' Callahan to be shut down 4-6 more weeks
RELATED: How you can be part of the Broncos Huddle audience
RELATED: 5 deals and freebies for hungry Broncos fans in 2019
RELATED: There are Broncos games and there are Broncos games against Philip Rivers
RELATED: Broncos notes: DeMarcus Walker ready to help overcome Chubb's loss
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports