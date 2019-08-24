LOS ANGELES — It's game day, Broncos Country!

Vic Fangio's Denver Broncos are in the City of Angels to go toe-to-toe with Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 24.

You can watch the game right here on 9NEWS.com or on the all-new 9NEWS mobile app, the 9NEWS streaming platforms, as well as on your television on KTVD Ch. 20 (5 or 657 on Xfinity).

The Broncos and Rams will kick off at 7 p.m. A special edition of Broncos Tonight begins at 6 p.m.

After Saturday night's game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Broncos will have one remaining preseason game left – Thursday, Aug. 29 against the Arizona Cardinals at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

