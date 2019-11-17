MINNEAPOLIS — It's game day in Broncos Country!

Brandon Allen, Von Miller, Phillip Lindsay and the Denver Broncos are in Minneapolis to take on Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Broncos (3-6) and Vikings kick off at 11 a.m.

Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!

RELATED: Brandon Allen has temperament to focus as Drew Lock lurks

RELATED: Broncos meet Team Kubiak for first time since split

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: November 15-17

RELATED: How you can be part of the Broncos Huddle audience

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Sports