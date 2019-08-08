SEATTLE — The Denver Broncos head to the Pacific Northwest on Thursday to face the NFC's Seattle Seahawks in a preseason game at CenturyLink Field.

The Broncos and Seahawks will clash at 8 p.m. on KTVD Ch. 20 right here on 9NEWS.com, the 9NEWS phone app or video streaming apps.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said Joe Flacco will be his starting quarterback Thursday night. Quarterbacks Kevin Hogan and Drew Lock expect to get plenty of playing time.

“He’ll play,’’ Fangio said of Von Miller, who has not played in a preseason opener since 2015 in Seattle.







