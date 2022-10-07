Broncos lose Bolles and Darby to season-ending injuries

Two more starters join the team's growing, and well-paid, injured reserve list.

DENVER — Even after losing what many longtime football observers are calling one of the worst NFL games in years, it can always get worse.

And it did for the Denver Broncos as MRI exams Monday morning revealed two more starters, left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby, would be lost for the season from injuries suffered in Denver's 12-9 overtime loss Thursday night to the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bolles suffered a broken right leg that will require surgery. He had previously missed just four games in his first five seasons. He suffered the injury with 3:48 remaining in regulation while blocking on a Mike Boone running play. Indianapolis defensive linemen DeForest Buckner was caught up in the scrum and fell on the back of Bolles' legs.

Darby suffered his torn ACL while covering Colts' receiver Parris Campbell near the Broncos' sideline with 1:28 left in the first half.



Calvin Anderson figures to replace Bolles at left tackle although there may be some chance the Broncos move Billy Turner from right tackle to left when he returns from his own injury next week against the Los Angeles Chargers, and keep Cam Fleming at right tackle.

Darby figures to be replaced by rookie Damarri Mathis, although veteran Michael Ojemudia is also expected back from injury next week.

A look at the Broncos' IR list and 2022 payouts for players on it:

Garett Bolles - $17 million

Justin Simmons - $15.1 million

Randy Gregory - $14 million

Ronald Darby - $9.82 million

Tim Patrick - $8.5 million

Tom Compton - $2.25 million

Greg Dulcich - $1.43 million

Javonte Williams - $1.06 million

M. Ojemudia - $1.04 million

Christopher Allen - $460,000

Damarea Crockett - $455,000

Casey Tucker - $430,000

Total - $71.545 million

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.