DENVER — The Denver Broncos ditched their traditional orange for their classic navy blue colors against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.
The Broncos will wear their alternate blue jerseys again this season on Sunday, Dec. 1 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The team's throwback orange jerseys will be used for the second-to-last home game on Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22 at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Broncos' primary orange jersey — the look used since 2012 — will be worn at home five times in 2019.
Denver Broncos 2019 Jersey Schedule
- Monday, 9/9: at Oakland Raiders - White
- Sunday, 9/15: vs Chicago Bears - Orange
- Sunday, 9/22: at Green Bay Packers - White
- Sunday, 9/29: vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Orange
- Sunday, 10/6: at Los Angeles Chargers - White
- Sunday, 10/13: vs Tennessee Titans - Blue
- Thursday, 10/17: vs Kansas City Chiefs - Orange
- Sunday, 10/27: at Indianapolis Colts - White
- Sunday, 11/3: vs Cleveland Browns - Orange
- WEEK 10 BYE
- Sunday, 11/17: at Minnesota Vikings - White
- Sunday, 11/24: at Buffalo Bills - White
- Sunday, 12/1: vs Los Angeles Chargers - Blue
- Sunday, 12/8: at Houston Texans - White
- Sunday, 12/15: at Kansas City Chiefs - White
- Sat. 12/21 OR Sun. 12/22: vs Detroit Lions - Throwback Orange
- Sunday, 12/29: vs Oakland Raiders - Orange
