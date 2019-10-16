DENVER — The Denver Broncos ditched their traditional orange for their classic navy blue colors against the Tennessee Titans last Sunday.

The Broncos will wear their alternate blue jerseys again this season on Sunday, Dec. 1 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team's throwback orange jerseys will be used for the second-to-last home game on Saturday, Dec. 21 or Sunday, Dec. 22 at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos' primary orange jersey — the look used since 2012 — will be worn at home five times in 2019.

Denver Broncos 2019 Jersey Schedule

Monday, 9/9: at Oakland Raiders - White

Sunday, 9/15: vs Chicago Bears - Orange

Sunday, 9/22: at Green Bay Packers - White

Sunday, 9/29: vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Orange

Sunday, 10/6: at Los Angeles Chargers - White

Sunday, 10/13: vs Tennessee Titans - Blue

Thursday, 10/17: vs Kansas City Chiefs - Orange

Sunday, 10/27: at Indianapolis Colts - White

Sunday, 11/3: vs Cleveland Browns - Orange

WEEK 10 BYE

Sunday, 11/17: at Minnesota Vikings - White

Sunday, 11/24: at Buffalo Bills - White

Sunday, 12/1: vs Los Angeles Chargers - Blue

Sunday, 12/8: at Houston Texans - White

Sunday, 12/15: at Kansas City Chiefs - White

Sat. 12/21 OR Sun. 12/22: vs Detroit Lions - Throwback Orange

Sunday, 12/29: vs Oakland Raiders - Orange

