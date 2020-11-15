Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game day info, how to watch, betting line

Jerry Jeudy, Phillip Lindsay, Drew Lock and the Broncos head to Sin City for the first time for a Sunday afternoon game against the Raiders.

LAS VEGAS — It's game day in Broncos Country!

Although last week's second-half comeback fell short in Atlanta, things are looking up for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos look to make a statement in the AFC West with a win on Sunday.

Drew Lock and the Broncos (3-5) visit Allegiant Stadium for the first time to face Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020

Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MT

2:05 p.m. MT Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev. TV: CBS

CBS Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : DEN: (+194) | LV: (-235)

DEN: (+194) | LV: (-235) Spread: DEN: +5.5 (-110) | LV: -5.5 (-110)

