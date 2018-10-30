ENGLEWOOD – Bill O’Brien got himself mentioned in the Case Keenum book.

Following his breakout year with the Minnesota Vikings last season, Keenum put his life story down in an autobiography that allocated a significant percentage to his walk with the Lord.

But on page 113 of his book, “Case Keenum, Playing for More,” the now Broncos’ quarterback told an anecdote about how O’Brien cut him from the Texans prior to the 2014 season.

Said Keenum in the book: “Coach O’Brien looked right at me and told me I’d never be more than third-string quarterback.’’

Keenum obviously proved that statement wrong. He will be the Broncos’ No. 1 quarterback Sunday when he plays against O’Brien’s Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

During his conference call with the Denver media Tuesday, O’Brien denied telling Keenum he was nothing more than a third stringer.

“No,’’ O’Brien said. “I will just tell you that I have a great amount of respect for Case as a player and a person. I think he’s a hell of a quarterback, and as a head football coach in the NFL, there are times that decisions are made that may be perceived in a certain way.

“In all my years of coaching, I have never said anything like that to any player. I feel bad that whatever he thinks was said, was said, but at the end of the day, I have a ton of respect for him.

“I think he’s deserved everything he’s gotten. He came in here at the end of 2014 and won two games for us. I have a great amount of respect for Case Keenum.”

Indeed, it needs to be noted that after he was waived by the Texans prior to the start of the 2014 season, Keenum got claimed by the St. Louis Rams and eventually got waived again onto their practice squad.

When Houston lost both Ryan Mallett and Ryan Fitzpatrick to season-ending injuries, O’Brien signed Keenum -- who was familiar with the offense from the offseason, training camp and the preseason -- off the Rams’ practice squad to finish out the 2014 season for the Texans. In emergency duty, Keenum started and won Houston’s final two games.

So Keenum has already got past the “third-string” comment that O’Brien said he never made. Keenum, who is the first year of a two-year, $36 million contract with the Broncos, will address the media on his usual Wednesday before the game.

