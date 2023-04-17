There will be no shortage of interest in Baker across the league, and if Arizona can convince a team to pay a premium in draft capital it's well worth exploring.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker has requested a trade, according to ESPN. The two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler reportedly told the team in February he wants to be traded or receive a new deal that makes him the highest paid safety in the NFL.

The 27-year-old is set to make a little over $13 million in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024, and Locked on NFL Scouting hosts Joe Marino and Kyle Crabbs aren't shy about voicing their opinion on how Arizona should handle this situation.

"The Cardinals should absolutely trade Budda Baker," Crabbs said. "That's my thought on it."

There will be no shortage of interest in Baker across the league, and if Arizona can convince a team to pay a premium in draft capital it's well worth exploring.

Arizona will certainly begin any conversation around Baker by mentioning the Jamal Adams trade, when Seattle gave up two firsts, a third, and Bradley McDougald for Adams and a fourth.

And while a trade package of that magnitude is a little difficult to envision, anything close to that is worth it for an Arizona team that is entering a rebuild and could use draft capital to help replenish key areas of need - while saving precious cap space in the short and long term.

