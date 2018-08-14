Denver — Is there a rookie who's not contributing in Denver? Isaac Yiadom is among the many new Broncos who have stepped it up, something the rookie says he expected to do.

"I expect a lot from myself," said Yiadom. "I came here to compete and do what I can do to help the team win."

Denver didn't win that preseason opener against Minnesota but Yiadom did see what it takes to do well in this league. He also had his first welcome to the NFL moment going up against Kirk Cousins and Stefon Diggs.

"It's just football at the end of the day," said Yiadom. "When I line up against a wide receiver I really don't pay attention to the names or anything like that I just play my technique and do my thing."

And Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods certainly liked what he saw from the rookie corner.

"I tell you what, I’m excited. He went against one of the better receivers in the league, Diggs, and he was all over him. At the line of scrimmage, he was getting hands on him," Woods said. "On the back-shoulder fade, it’s just a reaction play. Our whole mindset is we want to eliminate ‘9 routes’ and react to everything else. I’d rather him learn how to play a back-shoulder than learn how to defend a ‘9.’ So, very promising first game for him and he’ll continue to get better."

The Broncos plan to be better too. They'll get their chance Saturday night when the Chicago Bears come to town. A game that will kick off at 7 p.m. on Channel 20. The pregame show begins at 6 p.m.

© 2018 KUSA-TV