There was a lot of new on the field at Dove Valley Tuesday -- from the coaches to the players --, but of course one player in particular got the bulk of the attention.

It was all about Case Keenum. No. 4 is the Broncos’ No. 1 now and unlike last season, there is no debate about who that QB will be.

“It feels different. It feels good. I like it," Keenum said. "I like competing, I like knowing my place and knowing my role. There’s some comfortableness to that. I think that that puts different things at ease and lets you go out there and play. It lets you cut it loose. It’s nice.”

Keenum has certainly enjoyed his time with his new team so far, but there's still a lot to learn, like the nickname of the Denver defense: the No Fly Zone.

]“Is that their nickname? Is that what they’re called? That’s good to know (laughing),” Keenum said. “They’re talented, they’re a talented squad. I think that good going against good makes you better.

“I think competition, not only within positions and yourself, but against a defense coming out here everyday and competing against the ‘No Fly Zone’, it’s going to be really good. I’m excited. It’s fun competition. Those guys are really good.”

Yes they are, and they'll likely continue to make Keenum and the Broncos offense better as well.

