ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Talented but tough-luck tight end Jake Butt will undergo a cleanup surgical procedure on his left knee Thursday, a source told 9NEWS.

The injury means the Broncos can’t outright release Butt. Among the multiple options the Broncos have is to place Butt on their initial 53-man roster when its set by 2 p.m. Saturday, then move him to injured reserve on Sunday. Such a transaction would allow Butt to return to practice six weeks into the season and play after eight weeks.

The only problem with this option is the Broncos have several other candidates for “short-term IR,” including quarterback Drew Lock (thumb) and running back Theo Riddick (shoulder).

Despite all his medical setbacks, the Broncos' brass headed by John Elway is not yet ready to give up on Butt for one reason: He is a good player. Roster spots are valuable, though, and to this point Butt’s knee has not allowed him to hold up through consecutive weeks.

RELATED: Fame and fortune is all there for NFL players (provided they make the cut)

Butt has been trying to come back from a torn ACL in his left knee. He previously suffered two separate ACL tears on his right knee while playing at the University of Michigan – the first while running a route during an offseason workout in February 2014, and second during his final game as senior in the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2016.

Denver Broncos tight end Jake Butt (80) during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

AP

Widely projected as a second-round draft pick, Butt’s knee injuries caused him to fall to the fifth round, where the Broncos gambled they would get a starting two-way, receiving and blocking tight end if he could overcome his medical red flag.

Butt missed his rookie year of 2017 as he was kept on injured reserve, then played in the Broncos’ first three games of 2018, catching 8 passes for 85 yards.

RELATED: Alfred Williams returns to Denver airwaves as part of KOA's new program lineup

But while decelerating during a kickoff coverage drill in practice prior to the Broncos’ fourth game, Butt’s left ACL blew out.

His third ACL recovery in 4 1/2 years has been slower than the other two. He only partially participated in the team’s offseason program and training camp. Encouragement finally came when he was able to play in the Broncos’ fourth preseason game Saturday night in Los Angeles.

In 11 plays, he had two catches for 17 yards and said afterwards he came out of the game healthy.

But discomfort in his left knee flared up again hours later and exams led the Broncos’ medical team to decide it would be best to arthroscopically clean up some of the residual effects that had built up in the knee.

RELATED: Dave Logan, KOA agree on 10-year extension

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports