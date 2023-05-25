Javonte Williams returns to Broncos practice

The third-year running back returned to the practice field about eight months after a devastating knee injury.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos posted exciting video Thursday showing running back Javonte Williams participating in OTA practice about eight months after a devastating knee injury.

Williams participated in almost all drills Thursday before he was sent off to a side field for conditioning during 11-on-11 team sessions, Broncos Insider Mike Klis reports.

"He's working in a limited capacity, obviously we're being smart," said head coach Sean Payton. "I've said this to you before that we're encouraged heading into this time of the season, so it's good to have him out there."

Earlier this month Payton said Williams was expected back for the beginning of training camp in late July.

The third-year running back out of the University of North Carolina tore his ACL, LCL and PCL during a Week 4 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

The team has shown confidence and encouragement in Williams' recovery, which includes Payton calling him their starter.

The severity of the injury had led to concern Williams might not be available for the beginning or possibly all of the upcoming season.

The Broncos recently signed Samaje Perine, who spent the last three seasons backing up Joe Mixon on the Cincinnati Bengals, to a two-year deal.

Perine, 27, recorded 95 carries for 394 yards, 38 catches for 287 yards and 6 combined touchdowns last year for the Bengals. It was the best statistical season in the former University of Southern California Trojan's seven-year career.

The Broncos also currently have running backs Tony Jones Jr., Tyler Badie, Jaleel McLaughlin, Damarea Crockett and Emanuel Wilson on the roster, along with fullback Michael Burton.

