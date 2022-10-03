x
Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams suffers season-ending knee injury

The Broncos running back went down on the first play of the second half. Gordon, Boone and perhaps Ozigbo are the Broncos' remaining running backs.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) is cartted off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against theLas Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a torn ACL that will require surgery and end his season, a source told 9NEWS.

Williams, the Broncos' leading rusher with 204 yards on 47 carries, was helped off the field following a carry on the first play of the second half in the Broncos' 32-23 loss Sunday to the Oakland Raiders. Williams received a toss left from quarterback Russell Wilson before he was chased down from the backside by Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby for a 1-yard loss.

Williams tried to hobble off the field, but went down, then was aided off the field by two trainers as he was unable to put weight on his right knee.

The Broncos are expected to start either Mike Boone or Melvin Gordon the rest of the season. Gordon has hurt the Broncos with fumbles as he's fumbled four times in four games this season. The Broncos could also call up running back Devine Ozigbo from their practice squad.

Ozigbo 

Boone had three carries for 20 yards. He lasted started an NFL game in 2019 for Minnesota.

