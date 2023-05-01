Broncos make decision on Jerry Jeudy's 5th-year option

As expected, Denver exercised 5th-year option for receiver drafted No. 15 overall in 2020.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just in time, Denver Broncos' receiver Jerry Jeudy began to meet expectations of a No. 15 overall draft pick late in his third season.

Although he flashed brilliance over his first 2 1/2 seasons, Jeudy was inconsistent until he returned from an ankle injury last December. In the Broncos' final six games, Jeudy recorded 37 catches for 523 yards and 3 touchdowns -- 17-game pace of 105 receptions, 1,482 yards and 8.5 touchdowns.

That run gave Broncos management the confidence to officially exercise his 5th-year option Monday, which means Jeudy will be paid a fully guaranteed $12.987 million in 2024. Only first-round draft picks have an fifth-year team option included in their contracts. Players drafted in rounds 2 though 7 start with four-year contracts.

For all the hype and excitement bestowed upon those players who were selected in the NFL Draft over the weekend, Jeudy is an example it usually takes a while for young players to approach their potential. Future Hall of Famers on Draft Day often become struggling rookies by training camp.

It was Jeudy's superior route running that sold the Broncos on taking him with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the second of eight receivers selected within the first 34 picks. The best of that lot has been Justin Jefferson, who went with the No. 22 pick to the Minnesota Vikings -- when Broncos' current general manager George Paton was the Vikings' assistant GM. Next best from the top tier receiver group has been CeeDee Lamb, who went No. 17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeudy, who turned 21 the day after he was drafted, struggled with drops as a rookie, as nearly all rookies do, then seemed ready to take off in year 2. But after catching 5 passes for 72 yards just after halftime of the Broncos' 2021 season opener at the New York Giants, Jeudy suffered a high-ankle sprain and missed the next six games.

He battled nagging injuries again last year until he became the favorite target of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien in the final six weeks.

Jeudy had been the subject of trade reports in March but sources told 9NEWS that while teams did call on the availability of Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, the Broncos turned down offers for both.

