Jerry Jeudy to lead Broncos rookies with $8.6 million signing bonus

The Broncos are expected to pay out $15.2 million in signing bonuses to their 10 drafted rookies.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos safety Justin Simmons may have to deal with the NFL’s “new economy” during his negotiations as a franchise-tagged player.

The Broncos’ drafted rookies, however, will be spared from the new math.

Every draft pick has a slotted signing bonus based on the league’s old economy. The difference between new money and old is the impact the coronavirus pandemic shutdown will have on NFL revenues, both this year and for years to come.

Rookie totals were part of the collective bargaining agreement the players union barely approved in a vote on March 15 – a few days after the world as we knew it changed because of the virus pandemic.

The Broncos are expected to sign their draft picks between Simmons’ franchise-tag contract deadline of 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 21, when the team’s rookies are tentatively scheduled to report for training camp.

Until then, 9NEWS has obtained the slotted signing bonuses for each of the Broncos’ 10 draft picks. In all, the Broncos will pay out $15,522,661 in signing bonuses to their 10 drafted rookies with $14,179,069 going to the five players selected within the first three rounds.

The signing bonus totals (plus minimum salaries of $610,000 for a rookie season, $780,000 in year two; $895,000 in year three; and $1,010,000 in year four) once again proves it pays to get first.

Right, Jerry Jeudy? The signing bonus for the first-round receiver is more than 3 times better than the signing bonus of second-round receiver KJ Hamler.

A look at the Broncos drafted rookie signing bonuses and their expected total contract amount:

Rookie — Rd (pk) — Signing bonus — 4-year total

Jerry Jeudy — 1 (15) — $8,609,424 — $11,904,424

KJ Hamle — 2 (46) — $2,750,644 — $6,045,644

Michael Ujemudia — 3 (77) — $1,015,560 — $4,310,560*

Lloyd Cushenberry — 3 (83) — $946,176 — $4,241,176*

McKelvin Agim — 3 (95) — $857,265 — $4,152,268

Albert Okwuegbunam — 4 (118) … $749,040 — $4,044,040

Justin Strnad — 5 (178) — $237,776 — $3,532,776

Netane Muti — 6 (181) — $205,792 — $3,500,792

Tyrie Cleveland — 7 (252) — $75,492 — $3,370,492

Derrek Tuszka — 7 (254) — $75,492 — $3,370,492

> There is negotiating wiggle room in years 3 and 4 for third-round draft picks so contract totals may adjust slightly.

