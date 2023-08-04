Broncos receiver to meet with fans at Denver cell phone store

The NFL's "Sunday Ticket" has moved to YouTube after being on DirecTV since 1994.

DENVER — Fans can see Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy off the field this weekend in Denver.

Jeudy will appear at Verizon store at 2073 S Colorado Blvd. from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sunday to meet and greet with fans and chat with media.

Verizon said Jeudy will also be celebrating Verizon giving new and existing customers a year of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

Last December, YouTube TV inked a deal to land the NFL's “Sunday Ticket” package of out-of-market games. “Sunday Ticket” had been on DirecTV since 1994.

The “Sunday Ticket” package will continue to be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business.

In May, DirecTV reached a multiyear agreement with EverPass Media on Thursday to provide the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox to its business clients. The agreement does not apply to DirecTV's residential customers.

