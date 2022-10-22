Broncos game day guide: What to know for Jets vs. Broncos

The Denver Broncos hope to get their offense going while ending a 3-game losing streak.

DENVER — The reeling Denver Broncos return to the Mile High City on Sunday, motivated to snap their three-game losing streak.

Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, Melvin Gordon, Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos (2-4) host the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

At halftime, there will be a celebration of the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII-winning team and Super Bowl XXXII MVP Terrell Davis will address the crowd.

TV COVERAGE: Sunday, 2:05 p.m. MDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Broncos by 1½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Jets 4-2, Broncos 2-4.

SERIES RECORD: Broncos lead 22-16-1.

LAST MEETING: Broncos beat Jets 26-0 on Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver.

LAST WEEK: Jets beat Packers 27-10; Broncos lost to Chargers 19-16 in overtime.

How to watch

The Broncos and Jets play on CBS. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. The radio broadcast will be on KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM.

Tickets

Some tickets for Sunday's game are available for resale at Ticketmaster.com.

Forecast

Sunday looks to be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and a high in the mid-to-upper 60s. Overnight into Monday, it'll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers overnight and a low 35.

Game day schedule

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to not miss Alumni Weekend pregame festivities.

8 a.m. - Parking Lot C opens for early tailgating & RV permits

9:30 a.m. - All parking lots open

11 a.m. - Mane Street opens

11 a.m. - Premium gates open

12 p.m. - All gates open

12:05 p.m. - Gameday Gallop

1:45 p.m. - Pregame entertainment

2:05 p.m. - Kickoff

The 25th anniversary of the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXII-winning team will be honored during a halftime celebration.

Parking

Lot C opens for early tailgating at 8 a.m. All other parking lots open at 9:30 a.m.

Empower Field at Mile High does not offer on-site parking purchases. All parking must be reserved in advance of game day at Ticketmaster.com.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

BroncosRide bus service

Regional Transportation District (RTD) will continue its suspension of the BroncosRide bus service to the stadium for a third-straight season.

Rail service

RTD will add train cars to light rail service on the E and W Lines, which directly serve Empower Field at Mile High, and to N Line service between Eastlake 124th Station and Union Station.

Bus service

Bus routes near Empower Field at Mile High Route 30 (South Federal Boulevard) Route 31 (North Federal Boulevard)

Bus routes that serve Union Station with a transfer to light rail to reach Empower Field at Mile High: Flatiron Flyer 0, 9, 10, 15, 20, 32

Bus routes at Decatur-Federal Station near Empower Field: 1, 15L, 16, 31



Rideshare

Empower Field at Mile High has relocated its postgame rideshare pickup location.

Previously at the intersection of Federal & Dick Connor Blvd., the new location is south of the stadium on Eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and Parking Lot M.

Rideshare pickup vehicles will now be able to access the stadium’s pickup location from either North or Southbound Federal Blvd.

On-street Parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

