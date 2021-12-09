High ankle sprain will force Juedy to miss time; Glasgow resting after irregular heartbeat scare

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As it turned out two Broncos offensive starters suffered significant physical setbacks during the team’s 27-13 victory Sunday against the New York Giants.
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos Country knows about. He underwent an MRI Monday morning and head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the initial diagnosis.
“He definitely has a high ankle sprain,’’ Fangio said. “He’s definitely going to miss some time. They’re looking at all options but at this very moment it will just be recovery.”
Multiple sources told 9NEWS that Jeudy's recovery time would be 4-6 weeks — far better than the team initially feared. There is no surgery or IR stint procedure in the current discussion.
A stint on injured reserve, which sidelines a player for a minimum of three weeks, would seem likely.
RELATED: Teddy Bridgewater lifts Broncos past Giants 27-13
The other starter who experienced a setback was right guard Graham Glasgow. He sat out three snaps because of what was later determined to be an irregular heartbeat.
Glasgow was taken from MetLife Stadium by ambulance to a local hospital after the game. His tests came back fine and he was released Monday morning, although doctors didn't want him flying for at least 24 hours.
He went back to the team hotel Monday in New Jersey where he will rest until he flies back by team-arranged private plane on Tuesday. Glasgow had spoken Monday to team president and CEO Joe Ellis, general manager George Paton and coach Fangio.
Tim Patrick essentially stepped up to replace Jeudy and finished with four catches for 39 yards that included a 2-yard touchdown reception. Netane Muti filled in for Glasgow, whose playing status going forward is unclear.
Glasgow sent out the following tweet after Fangio's press conference:
> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.