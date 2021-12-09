High ankle sprain will force Juedy to miss time; Glasgow resting after irregular heartbeat scare

Graham Glasgow was hospitalized after the Giants game with a heart issue, and is scheduled to fly back Tuesday. Jeudy diagnosis better than team's initial fears.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As it turned out two Broncos offensive starters suffered significant physical setbacks during the team’s 27-13 victory Sunday against the New York Giants.

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos Country knows about. He underwent an MRI Monday morning and head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the initial diagnosis.

“He definitely has a high ankle sprain,’’ Fangio said. “He’s definitely going to miss some time. They’re looking at all options but at this very moment it will just be recovery.”

Multiple sources told 9NEWS that Jeudy's recovery time would be 4-6 weeks — far better than the team initially feared. There is no surgery or IR stint procedure in the current discussion.

A stint on injured reserve, which sidelines a player for a minimum of three weeks, would seem likely.

The other starter who experienced a setback was right guard Graham Glasgow. He sat out three snaps because of what was later determined to be an irregular heartbeat.

Glasgow was taken from MetLife Stadium by ambulance to a local hospital after the game. His tests came back fine and he was released Monday morning, although doctors didn't want him flying for at least 24 hours.

He went back to the team hotel Monday in New Jersey where he will rest until he flies back by team-arranged private plane on Tuesday. Glasgow had spoken Monday to team president and CEO Joe Ellis, general manager George Paton and coach Fangio.

Tim Patrick essentially stepped up to replace Jeudy and finished with four catches for 39 yards that included a 2-yard touchdown reception. Netane Muti filled in for Glasgow, whose playing status going forward is unclear.

Glasgow sent out the following tweet after Fangio's press conference:

Hey everyone, I appreciate all the well wishes. Looking forward to a quick recovery and getting back out there. It was a great team win, and excited to see where myself and the team go from here. Thanks — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) September 13, 2021

