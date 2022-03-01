Longtime Broncos Jim Saccomano, Alex Gibbs being honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame

The longtime executive and offensive line coach are among 20 inaugural 'Awards of Excellence' recipients.

DENVER — Longtime Denver Broncos employees Jim Saccomano and Alex Gibbs are being honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Saccomano, a former team executive, and Gibbs, a longtime offensive line coach, are among the inaugural recipients of the 'Awards of Excellence,' recognizing members of four groups "vital to the game’s growth, safety, popularity and its overall success both on the field and behind the scenes."

In total, 20 individuals representing assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers and public relations will be honored.

Saccomano, who spent more then 30 years with the franchise in multiple roles, retired from his position as vice president of cooperate communications after the 2013 season. He still serves as a consultant for the team, and currently appears on "Broncos Sideline Stories with Jim Saccomano" in the fall with 9NEWS anchor Tom Green.

Gibbs spent 12 years with the Broncos across three separate stints as offensive line coach from 1984-1987, offensive line and assistant head coach from 1995-2003, and as an offensive line consultant in 2013. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 80.

Awards of Excellence recipients will be honored during the 2022 Enshrinement Week in August at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The following 18 individuals are also receiving Awards of Excellence:

Assistant coaches Jimmy Raye Terry Robiskie Fritz Shurmer Ernie Zampese





Athletic trainers George Anderson Otho Davis John Omohundro Jimmy Rhea Frank Zamberletti





Equipment managers Sid Brooks Ed Carroll Tony Parisi Dan "Chief" Simmons Whitney Zimmerman





Public relations Joe Browne Charlie Dayton Joe Gordon Gary Wright



