ENGLEWOOD – Almost every last one of the 90 Broncos players had strutted their sweaty, grimy bodies into the locker room following practice Friday when Case Keenum finally sauntered across the field.

His shoulder pads were slung over his shoulder. Someone else must have taken care of his blue No. 4 practice jersey. His head was drooped.

“You jinxed me,’’ Keenum said to the 9NEWS Broncos reporter.

It didn’t seem like he was joking.

Keenum had been terrific for a sixth consecutive practice until late in the session Friday when during a final 1:47 of the first half drill, safety-playing-dime linebacker Will Parks stepped in front of an out pattern and returned his interception for a touchdown.

There is some question whether it was the first or second pick of camp for the Broncos’ new starting quarterback, but it clearly was Keenum’s first major mistake.

“We were talking about that today, too. We were like, 'We got to get him,’’ Parks said. “That’s a good thing. ‘Four’ has been doing a helluva job, making great throws and not turning the ball over and things like that but it was only a matter of time. That was great play calling by (defensive coordinator) Joe Woods. That’s what that was.’’

I had merely tried to check with the man himself to get the facts straight. The prevailing thought was Keenum went through the first five practices of training camp without throwing an interception.

A couple reporters, though, thought he had a tipped pass and interception on the first or second day. It was hard to tell because the backup players were screening the view and sometimes the whistle blows a play dead while the players play on.

So I asked Keenum as he was walking in after practice Wednesday if it was indeed true he had not thrown an interception.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “Quarterbacks have amnesia about those things.’’

He didn't forget the Parks’ pick. Thing is, Keenum was having a terrific practice Friday. He hit the rookie Courtland Sutton for a long touchdown and hit Sutton on a back-shoulder throw near the sideline.

He zipped completions to tight end Jake Butt and Emmanuel Sanders. But then came the end-of-first half drill with the offense down, 15-13, as it read on the UCHealth Training Center scoreboard.

Shortly after his pick, Keenum was spotted stewing by himself along the sideline, well away from his teammates. Head coach Vance Joseph jogged over for a quick conversation.

“He’s human,’’ Joseph said afterwards. “After six practices that was his first pick, but it was a 2-minute drill and it was before half. It wasn’t to win the game.

“My thought to Case was, ‘Be smart. We wanted points but having points there, it’s not urgent. It was halftime. And it brought it back to our Giants’ game last year. It’s a one-score game, we throw a pick before half and that game’s over.’’

It was the worst turnover of the season. The Broncos were 3-1, coming off their bye week, playing at home against the 0-5 New York Giants. The Broncos were down 10-3 with 48 seconds left in the half when Trevor Siemian’s third-and-10 pass intended for Bennie Fowler III near the left sideline was picked off by Janoris Jenkins, who returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Giants were up 17-3 and went on for a 23-10 upset victory that started the Broncos’ eight-game losing streak.

“That hit my head right away, that Giants’ game last year,’’ Joseph said of Keenum’s interception Friday. “The exact play, the exact same side of the field … Having points there is not important. We want points. But it’s not urgent. So be smart with the football.’’

