Broncos' Joe Ellis to be honored with Mizel community service award

Pat Bowlen and John Elway are previous Broncos recipients of the philanthropic award.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos organization and its CEO and President Joe Ellis have been selected to receive the Mizel Institute 2021 Community Enrichment Award, according to an announcement made Monday.

Ellis and the Broncos will be honored by Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Empower Field at Mile High in conjunction with the Colorado Remembers 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration and Tribute Concert.

“Joe Ellis’ leadership of the Denver Broncos and his passion for causes that promote health and wellness, youth development and civic engagement for Coloradoans make him genuinely deserving of the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award,” Polis said.

> Above video: Joe Ellis speaks after John Elway announces GM departure in January 2021.

Ellis joins the Broncos' President of Football Operations John Elway (2017) and late owner Pat Bowlen (2013) as Broncos recipients of the award.

Colorado's most-noteworthy philanthropic award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the community and worked to significantly enhance the lives of others.

We're proud to share that Pres./CEO Joe Ellis & the Broncos will receive the Mizel Institute’s 2021 Community Enrichment Award — Colorado’s most noteworthy philanthropic award that recognizes those who have made outstanding contributions to the community. 👏 pic.twitter.com/aksb40L0Pl — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 19, 2021

When selecting honorees, the Mizel Institute takes into consideration an individual’s level of philanthropic support, impact on a cross-section of the community and demonstrated commitment to the ideals of both the Mizel Museum and the Counterterrorism Education Learning Lab (CELL).

“We are privileged to honor a leader and an organization that have indelibly shaped our community,” Mizel Institute Founder Larry A. Mizel said. “Joe Ellis and the Denver Broncos demonstrate, time and again, that their family and team extend to the city and state. This past year, we have seen the most challenging of times, and Joe and the Broncos have helped lead the way in healing and unifying our community.”

In a statement, the Broncos said Ellis has overseen the Broncos’ community outreach that has grown to include programming in the areas of Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement.

On average, the Broncos annually give more than $1.5 million in the form of direct grants, programmatic offerings and events and in-kind support to the community.

You can learn more about the Mizel Institute Community Enrichment Award at mizelinstitute.org.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.