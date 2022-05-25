Broncos' Jonathon Cooper to have finger surgery

A pleasant surprise as a rookie OLB in 2021, Cooper suffered a left ring finger tendon injury during OTA practice Monday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury he suffered during the Broncos’ OTA practice Monday, a source told 9NEWS.

Cooper is scheduled to undergo a procedure Thursday to repair a tendon injury in his left ring finger. Although his on-field participation in the final 3 ½ weeks of the Broncos’ offseason program is unlikely, he should return in time for the start of training camp in late-July.

The second year player from Ohio State was a rookie surprise last season. Drafted by the Broncos in the 7th round — later than projected because of pre-draft medical check that showed a rapid heartbeat — Cooper underwent a successful heart ablation procedure soon after the Broncos selected him with the No. 239 overall pick.

Although he didn’t participate in the Broncos’ on-field offseason program last year, Cooper make it back in time for training camp and played in 16 of 17 regular-season games with five starts. He finished the season with 38 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.

Broncos general manager George Paton loaded up at the outside linebacker position this offseason with the explanation a team can’t enough pass rushers, especially when playing inside the quarterback-strong AFC West Division. Besides Cooper, $14 million-a-year-free agent Randy Gregory is out this offseason to recover from shoulder surgery and top undrafted rookie free agent Christopher Allen has been limited in early OTAs as he continues to recover from a Lisfranc injury suffered in Alabama’s opener last season.

Cooper is a top special teams player along with his role as a rotational edge defender. That he missed last offseason and still had a productive rookie year should give him confidence he can overcome the finger procedure and play well in 2022.

