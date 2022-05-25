Broncos' Jonathon Cooper to have finger surgery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury he suffered during the Broncos’ OTA practice Monday, a source told 9NEWS.
Cooper is scheduled to undergo a procedure Thursday to repair a tendon injury in his left ring finger. Although his on-field participation in the final 3 ½ weeks of the Broncos’ offseason program is unlikely, he should return in time for the start of training camp in late-July.
The second year player from Ohio State was a rookie surprise last season. Drafted by the Broncos in the 7th round — later than projected because of pre-draft medical check that showed a rapid heartbeat — Cooper underwent a successful heart ablation procedure soon after the Broncos selected him with the No. 239 overall pick.
Although he didn’t participate in the Broncos’ on-field offseason program last year, Cooper make it back in time for training camp and played in 16 of 17 regular-season games with five starts. He finished the season with 38 tackles, seven quarterback hits and 2.5 sacks.
Broncos general manager George Paton loaded up at the outside linebacker position this offseason with the explanation a team can’t enough pass rushers, especially when playing inside the quarterback-strong AFC West Division. Besides Cooper, $14 million-a-year-free agent Randy Gregory is out this offseason to recover from shoulder surgery and top undrafted rookie free agent Christopher Allen has been limited in early OTAs as he continues to recover from a Lisfranc injury suffered in Alabama’s opener last season.
Cooper is a top special teams player along with his role as a rotational edge defender. That he missed last offseason and still had a productive rookie year should give him confidence he can overcome the finger procedure and play well in 2022.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.