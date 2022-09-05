Broncos scout Jordon Dizon follows Matt Russell to Philly

The connection between Russell and Dizon started with standout careers as CU Buffaloes linebackers.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Matt Russell and Jordon Dizon, two longtime members of the Broncos’ personnel department who were also standout inside linebackers at the University of Colorado, are joining the Philadelphia Eagles’ scouting department, sources tell 9NEWS.

Russell’s consultant/scouting type role was previously confirmed and reported by 9NEWS. He was a four-year starter for the Colorado Buffaloes from 1993-96, winning the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker as a senior. Drafted in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions, Russell played in 14 games as a rookie before a knee injury brought a premature end to his career.

As Russell goes, so goes Dizon.

A native of Kauai, Hawaii, Dizon was a four-year starting linebacker for the CU Buffs from 2004-07. He finished runner-up for the Butkus Award as a senior (to Ohio State’s James Laurinaitis).

A second-round draft pick of the Lions in 2008, Dizon played in 28 games over two years before a knee injury prematurely ended his playing career.

A local firefighter for a time, Dizon, 36, was hired by Russell in 2015 to become a Broncos’ pro scout. Dizon served as a Broncos’ pro scout and assistant pro scouting director for seven years. The Eagles are expected to make Dizon a national college scout with his home base in Arizona.

While Russell’s position was filled a year ago with the in-house promotion of Darren Mougey, Broncos’ general manager George Paton figures to hire another scout to his pro department.

