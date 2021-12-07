Justin Simmons named NFL Man of the Year nominee for 3rd-straight season

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors special on Feb. 10.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected safety Justin Simmons as the team’s 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for a third-consecutive year.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community.

Simmons becomes the second Bronco to be nominated three times and first to earn the nomination consecutively.

"Simmons has consistently demonstrated a commitment to using his platform to impact the community during his six seasons as a Bronco," said the team in a news release. "Simmons’ commitment to his community has not wavered throughout his time in Denver, continuously expanding the reach of his impact, varying from social justice efforts to mentoring local youth and creating his own foundation to expand beyond Colorado."

As a nominee, Simmons will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Simmons is a two-time winner of the Broncos' Community Ambassador Award and the team’s first three-time winner of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award as voted upon by the team’s local media.

All 32 team winners from across the NFL will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors special on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Previous Broncos Man of the Year Nominees

Justin Simmons (2021)

Justin Simmons (2020)

Justin Simmons (2019)

Von Miller (2018)

Chris Harris Jr. (2017)

Virgil Green (2016)

David Bruton Jr. (2015)

Ben Garland (2014)

Wesley Woodyard (2013)

Zane Beadles (2012)

Wesley Woodyard (2011)

Wesley Woodyard (2010)

Champ Bailey (2009)

Champ Bailey (2008)

Domonique Foxworth (2007)

Rod Smith (2006)

John Lynch (2005)

Rod Smith (2004)

Ian Gold (2003)

Ed McCaffrey (2002)

John Elway is the only Broncos player to win the national award in 1992.

All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

