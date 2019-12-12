ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected Justin Simmons as their Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award nominee, the team announced Thursday.

Each year the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community.

Simmons will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Simmons and the 31 other nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to a charity of their choice.

The Broncos say that in his four seasons with the team, Simmons has worked with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Denver Rescue Mission, Food Bank of the Rockies, Global Down Syndrome Association, Habitat for Humanity, Make-A-Wish Colorado, Mile High United Way, National Sports Center for the Disabled, Playworks Colorado, Special Olympics Colorado, UCHealth and USA Football.

The 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors on Saturday, Feb. 1 — the eve of Super Bowl LIV.

Previous Broncos Man of the Year Nominees

Von Miller (2018)

Chris Harris Jr. (2017)

Virgil Green (2016)

David Bruton Jr. (2015)

Ben Garland (2014)

Wesley Woodyard (2010-11, ‘13),

Zane Beadles (2012)

Champ Bailey (2008-09)

Domonique Foxworth (2007)

Rod Smith (2004, ’06)

John Lynch (2005)

Ian Gold (2003)

Ed McCaffrey (2002)



John Elway is the only Broncos player to win the national award in 1992.

All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

RELATED: Drew Lock jerseys arrive in Broncos Country just in time for Christmas

RELATED: Kareem Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons, right, intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings, left, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP





SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports















