Justin Simmons receives Darrent Williams Good Guy Award for 3rd time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will be presented with the 14th Annual Darrent Williams Good Guy Award, the Broncos announced Wednesday.

Selected by the Broncos' local media, the award is given annually to the Bronco who best exemplifies former Bronco Darrent Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.

Simmons was previously awarded the honor in 2017 and 2019, making him the first three-time winner of the award.

"Humbled and honored," said Simmons on Wednesday. "Darrent Williams’ legacy is one of a kind. His impact on Denver will never be forgotten! Just following the blueprint he left."

“I congratulate Justin on this tremendous accomplishment, especially for a third time,” said Denver Broncos Ring of Famer, former teammate of Williams & the first recipient of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award John Lynch. “Darrent certainly was everything this award represents, a guy who kept every day fun, who had a great smile, a great energy about him, a great energy about life. Some people take energy out of a building, Darrent brought it in with him, every day, and it was a pleasure just to be around Darrent every day. I remember those times all the time. We lost Darrent way too early, but this award, hopefully, helps people remember him and I know it was an honor for me as well.’’

Other players who received significant consideration for this year’s honor include guard Dalton Risner and safety Kareem Jackson, according to the Broncos.

“In what was, again, one of the widest voting margins we have had over the last 14 years, Justin has broken new ground given not only is he the first back-to-back winner since the first time we presented the award in 2007, Justin is also now the first three-time winner,” said Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “He was repeatedly singled out, in this unique season, for the consistent quality and breadth of his answers on a wide variety of topics, both on and off the field.’’

All-Time Darrent Williams Good Guy Award Winners

2007 — John Lynch

2008 — Ebenezer Ekuban

2009 — Elvis Dumervil

2010 — Mario Haggan

2011 — Champ Bailey

2012 — Wesley Woodyard

2013 — Chris Harris Jr.

2014 — Terrance Knighton

2015 — Brandon Marshall

2016 — DeMarcus Ware

2017 — Justin Simmons

2018 — Chris Harris Jr.

2019 — Justin Simmons

2020 — Justin Simmons

