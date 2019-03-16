ENGLEWOOD – Offensive tackle Ju'Wuan James was officially introduced to the Denver Broncos at a press conference Friday morning.

But that doesn't mean he's a stranger to the Colorado sports scene.

Just a few weeks ago James tied the knot with his new wife, Rainey Gaffin, who is a prep softball legend around these parts.

Gaffin helped lead the Legacy Lightning to state championship titles every year throughout her high school career (2008-11). She was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year as a senior.

"We joke about it, but oh yeah – he knows all about softball," Rainey said.

They met at the University of Tennessee, and Ju'Wuan said Rainey "was a legendary softball player."

The two got married on Feb. 23 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

James comes to Denver on a three-year, $33 million contract after last playing for the Dolphins, the team that drafted him in 2014.