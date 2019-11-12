ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The NFL has named Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Jackson totaled 11 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed and a fumble returned 70 yards for a touchdown on Sunday in the Broncos' 38-24 win against the Houston Texans.

Jackson is just the third player in NFL history with at least 10 tackles, a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception in a single game.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor is the first conference recognition of Jackson’s career.

Jackson's award-winning play on Sunday came in his first game back in Houston, where he spent his first nine NFL seasons.

Jackson is the first Bronco to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Week since Von Miller in week 11 of 2018. The honor is the 34th time a Broncos player has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week since the award was initiated in 1984.

The Broncos next play on Sunday, Dec. 15 against the Chiefs in Kansas City. Denver then closes the season with two games at home at Empower Field at Mile High against the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders.

