DENVER – There was the Case Keenum everyone had been beaming about.

It took a while. After two, three-and-outs in two series in the Broncos' preseason opener last week, Keenum and the first-team offense had another three-and-out to start Saturday night in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears. The Broncos' quarterback overthrew a couple receivers in the end zone on the next drive that finished with a field goal.

But Keenum did lead the Broncos’ first-team offense to 11 points through one quarter and one series in the second on an incredibly comfortable mid-August evening before a gathering of 65,832 (9,977 no shows) at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The Broncos were up 20-10 at halftime as Chad Kelly replaced Keenum in the second quarter and completed his first series by throwing a 16-yard touchdown pass to second-round rookie Courtland Sutton. Kelly led the Broncos on a field goal drive to start the third quarter, moving the score to 23-10 entering the fourth quarter.

On Keenum’s touchdown drive, he converted two, third downs with completions to Emmanuel Sanders. The Broncos held out Demaryius Thomas from the game. Call it a vet day.

Then on third-and-6 from the Bears 49, Keenum threw deep to Sutton, who had defensive back Doran Grant beat by a step-and-a-half. Grant tugged on Sutton before the ball arrived and was flagged for a 45-yard pass interference penalty.

Rookie running back Royce Freeman picked a hole and ran it in easily for a 4-yard touchdown. Keenum converted the 2-point conversion with a pass to tight end Jeff Heuerman.

It was a big day for Broncos’ rookies as first-round outside linebacker Bradley Chubb jumped on quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the end zone for a safety. Trubisky couldn’t handle the shotgun snap and was tackled by Chubb after regaining his bobble.

Another rookie, undrafted Phillip Lindsay, had 32 yards rushing on six carries, two nice punt returns and came up with a big special teams tackle that pinned the Bears deep in their territory.

Keenum and the kids are the primary reason why the Broncos believe they will be much improved from their 5-11 record a year ago. Keenum finished 8 of 13 for 78 yards.

"He's a leader,'' Sanders told 9News Rod Mackey at halftime. "From Day One he's been that guy that breaks us out of the huddle. He's very vocal. He's going to be all right. I'm loving where we're at right now.''

Kelly finished 7 of 9 for 90 yards in another sterling outing, this time as the No. 2 quarterback. Paxton Lynch took over with the third-team offense late in the third quarter.

It wasn’t all glowing reports for Broncos’ rookies. Rookie cornerback Isaac Yiadom, starting for the slightly injured Chris Harris Jr., was charged with a 37-yard pass interference penalty that allowed the Bears to convert a third-and-15. The Bears eventually scored on a 7-yard touchdown from Tribusky to tight end Trey Burton.

