No. 8 key to Denver Broncos season: Greg Dulcich as the Joker

The second-year tight end has impressive skills but he must avoid hamstring trouble that plagued his rookie season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On with the summer series of 9 issues Broncos Country can contemplate while the team is into its nearly six-week break prior to training camp.

We started with No. 9, Can the Broncos finally beat the Chiefs? /article/sports/nfl/denver-broncos/mike-klis/summer-break-broncos-chiefs/73-efab4e37-fba7-4364-bf49-c1c67e007840

No. 8 brings up a key to the Broncos getting it done against the Chiefs.





8. Can Greg Dulcich provide a Joker’s Wild element to the Broncos’ offense?





Word is Dulcich, the Broncos’ second-year tight end, was making a big play darn near every practice during the 10 OTAs and three minicamp sessions. The media, which was privy to six of those sessions, saw Dulcich dominate during an OTA practice on June 1 with his remarkable burst through the Denver defense following catches deep and the usual tight end middle routes.

“He’s got a unique skill set, and he’s got traits in the passing game,’’ said head coach Sean Payton, who also runs the offense, after that Dulcich-centric OTA practice. “We use the term ‘Joker’ where we can get matchups. … But man, he can run, he’s got good ball skills and he had one of his better practices today. … I think his menu is going to be lengthy in the passing game.’’



Playing like an All Pro during non-padded practices in early June is only a step, though, toward becoming one of the NFL’s elite receiving tight ends. And maybe for Dulcich it’s a big step since as a rookie last year he suffered a strained hamstring early in OTAs and didn’t recover until game 6 of the regular season.

Whereupon in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium – a 22-mile, one hour drive through L.A. traffic from the Rose Bowl, home of his UCLA Bruins – Dulcich broke free for a 39-yard touchdown reception from Russell Wilson.

But Dulcich can’t have a breakout season if he doesn’t stay healthy. He missed not only the first five games last year, but also the final two when the hamstring pull resurfaced. So while his 33 catches for 411 yards were good production over 10 games, those goose eggs over his 7 games missed hurt. Dulcich said he has been working on his hamstring issue over the offseason through greater hydration and adjusted workouts.

“Just making sure I can be more flexible to try and limit injuries and try to get in a better routine to make sure my body’s all good,’’ he said.

Dulcich deflected Payton’s compliment about his big-play capabilities, saying “our whole tight end unit are dynamic players.”

Adam Trautman and Albert Okwuegbunam can be impactful in the passing game. Chris Manhertz is a tight end who serves as a third offensive tackle in the run game. Veteran scrapper Tommy Hudson and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins are also getting looks.

But his modesty aside, Dulcich is the tight end who has the potential to stand out.

“I’ve had (Jeremy) Shockey, (Jason) Witten, Jimmy Graham, and I’m probably leaving out a few guys,’’ Payton said of the star tight ends he’s coached in New Orleans and Dallas. “I’m not saying this young player (Dulcich compares to them) but he’s got traits that are exciting and today was one of those days where you begin to have a vision.”

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.