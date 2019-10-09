OAKLAND, Calif. — There were two conflicting reactions the Raiders could have regarding the insubordinate desertion of Antonio Brown.

One, transfer scorn into a defiant rally. The other was to suffer from the enormous talent void that Brown left in his wake on his way to New England.

The answer came in the minutes between the Raiders’ starting lineup introductions and the playing of the National Anthem.

The enthusiastic crowd, in unison, chanted, F*** A.B! F*** A.B.! Oakland fans, already facing imminent rejection from the Raiders team itself, is experienced at the emotional rebound.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Raiders finished their three sustained drives with touchdowns while the Broncos' three lengthy drives ended with relatively short Brandon McManus' field goals.

Do the football scoring math and the Raiders lead, 21-9 with 8:39 left in the game.

At halftime, the Raiders were dominating the Broncos on both sides of the ball and leading, 14-0. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was a preposterous 15 of 16 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown, which capped the game’s opening drive.

The Broncos with first-year hae coach Vic Fangio made a serious adjustment at halftime, though, as they drove for a short, Brandon McManus' field goal on their first drive of the second half, then held the Raiders to a three-and-out on Denver's first defensive series. The Broncos were driving deep in Oakland territory on their second possession of the third quarter when play was interrupted because of a serious injury to Oakland defensive back Gareon Conley.

The Broncos drive ended with another McManus' short field goal after DaeSean Hamilton dropped a touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. Still, the Broncos had momentum while trailing, 14-6 with 3:36 left in the third quarter.

The Raiders won the coin toss and instead of deferring to the second half, they said give us the ball. They took the opening kickoff, then sliced up Vic Fangio’s Denver Defense on a methodical, 10-play, 72-yard opening drive that finished a little more than 6 minutes into the game with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Tyrell Williams.

Williams had been the Raiders’ No. 2 receiver. And then Brown set himself free.

Carr dissected the middle of the Broncos’ defense with completion after completion. When he went outside or downfield, Carr picked on right cornerback Isaac Yiadom, who started in place of the still injured Bryce Callahan.

The Broncos are worried about Callahan, who is bothered by the same foot he broke to prematurely end his season with the Bears last year.

Carr engineered a 95-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, with the big play a 43-yard completion to Williams that burned Yiadom.

The Broncos’ offense, meanwhile, got a couple nice medium-range post completions from new starting quarterback Joe Flacco to receiver Courtland Sutton, but otherwise couldn’t sustain a drive. Fittingly, Brandon McManus’ 64-yard field goal attempt to end the half was right down the middle – but a yard short.

Flacco was 8 of 13 for 82 yards.

