DENVER – There is no such thing as a crucial preseason game.

But can the Broncos offer a little encouragement?

After their dismal 5-11 season in 2017, the Broncos opened their preseason last week by falling behind the Minnesota Vikings, 17-0 before the home team could get a first down.

At halftime, the Vikings had 14 first downs to the Broncos 1.

Yes, the Broncos hit on some big plays – their lone first down was also a 23-yard touchdown run by rookie running back Royce Freeman and Isaiah McKenzie went 78 yards for a touchdown off a punt return.

That was encouraging, as was the play of No. 3 quarterback Chad Kelly in the second half. But the overall impression was the Vikings’ first- and second-teamers were much better than the Broncos’ first- and second-teamers.

Denver Broncos tight end Matt LaCosse (83) celebrates his 36 yard touchdown with wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

And maybe this was because the Vikings are a top 5 team in the league and the Broncos, improved as we all think they will be, are not ready to compete with the elite. Not as of the early-August, anyway.

So here we are in mid-August and the Broncos are not taking on a top 5 team. They are taking on another 5-11 team in the Chicago Bears. After the two teams held two joint practices this week, they will play a preseason game tonight at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It will be televised on Channel 20.

Here are my Klis List of Broncos goals for the matchup:

*Several first downs, and at least one touchdown from the Broncos’ first-team offense. Case Keenum looked good in the joint practices this week against the Bears. He’s looked good in practice ever since he arrived with his two-year, $36 million contract.

But last week in the preseason opener against his former Vikings, Keenum and his first-team offense had two series and went three-and-out in each.

Keenum and the first team will play at least the first quarter, and maybe one series into the second, tonight against the Bears.

Aug 11, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (2) runs for 19 yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

*Block Leonard Floyd. Injuries have crimped the expected production of the Bears’ first-round draft pick in 2016, as he has just 11.5 sacks through his first two seasons.

He may be ready for a breakout season in year three. There was one play during the joint practices where he got to Keenum for a sack in lickety-split.

*No mistakes from Swag. Kelly’s playmaking skills, correct reads and accurate passing got him promoted from No. 3 to No. 2 quarterback.

He made two ill-advised throws against the Vikings last week, though, that could cause the Broncos’ brass to wonder if he’s ready to become one play away from entering a regular-season game.

The trick is for Kelly to play with more caution, while still making things happen when the play breaks down.

*Can, Paxton regroup? The Broncos’ first-round draft pick is now a third-string quarterback. Paxton Lynch needs to tear up the Bears’ third-string defense tonight to have a chance to make the 53-man roster.

*Settle it. Denver’s first-team defense said it had the better of the Bears’ first-team offense during their two joint practices this week. The Bears’ first-team offense thought it won the week.

We’ll let the preseason game decide. It won’t be easy for the Denver D because their top cornerback, Chris Harris Jr., is not expected to play because of a strained oblique.

And pass rusher Von Miller, who will participate in pregame drills and take top billing in starting lineup introductions, will be a game-time decision on whether he will play. If Miller does play, it probably won’t be for more than one defensive series.

*Take it easy on Alexander Johnson. Until now, he was known as A.J. Johnson. The initials are short for Alexander James. Going forward, he wants to go by Alexander Johnson.

The former Tennessee Volunteer star is getting a fresh start in life after he spent the previous 3 ½ years dealing with rape charges in which he was found not guilty on all counts three weeks ago by a 12-person jury in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Broncos signed him Monday, and although he hasn’t played since Nov. 15, 2014, Johnson is expected to get a few defensive snaps at inside linebacker tonight. It probably wouldn't be wise to play him much more than two or three series.

*Talk it up, back there. Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel schooled the Broncos’ backup secondary during practice Wednesday. The problem was three, huge blown coverages.

For the game tonight, the Broncos’ back-end will not only likely be missing Harris, but safeties Su’a Cravens (knee) and Dymonte Thomas (hamstring) and backup cornerback Michael Hunter (migraines).

It’s situations like this that explain why winning and losing preseason games are not indicative of a team’s state. But the second-string Denver D doesn’t want to get embarrassed. It must be on point with its assignments tonight.

*Stay healthy. Especially at the tight end and secondary positions, the Broncos cannot afford another injury.

