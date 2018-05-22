NFL players who kneel for the national anthem could cost their team a 15-yard penalty. That's one proposal owners are reportedly considering as they discuss how to handle the controversial issue going forward.

Owners are meeting in Atlanta. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports owners set aside three hours Tuesday discussing tough topics including the anthem issue. The proposal also would allow the home team to decide whether both teams would have to come out of the tunnel before the anthem.

It's also been rumored in recent months that the league may choose to keep the teams in the locker room until after the anthem is played - something that used to be standard practice.

This all comes as former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming teams have worked together to keep him unsigned. Kaepernick was the first to launch the kneeling campaign as a way to protest racial injustice.

Although he is considered easily good enough to be a backup in the NFL - and a starter for some teams - he has not been on a roster since the 2016 season.

Among the several deposed in the case was Denver Broncos general manager John Elway. The deposition happened at Broncos headquarters last Tuesday, sources told 9NEWS.

Elway was different than many questioned because he actually offered Kaepernick a job after the QB opted out of his 2016 contract. Kaepernick turned it down because he would have had to accept a pay cut.

Also deposed by Kaepernick’s lawyers were Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Baltimore general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh, Seattle general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll and NFL owners Stephen Ross and Bob McNair.

Several Broncos players knelt at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, garnering the most backlash in late September after President Donald Trump referred to players who knelt for the anthem as "sons of b------" and said they should be fired.

Von Miller told 9NEWS he felt like those comments were an assault on his freedom of speech - and while the team was almost evenly divided among those who knelt and those who didn't - the majority of fans who reached out to 9NEWS had negative feelings about it.

Many bragged about boycotting the team: one saying the team was a total embarrassment and another mourning the death of the NFL over the protests.

For what it's worth, Broncos CEO Joe Ellis said at the time he supported his players' right to protest.

Mike Klis contributed to this report.

