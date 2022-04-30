A look at Broncos' 13 undrafted rookies

Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen, East Carolina corner Ja'Quan McMillian appear to lead the group.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After selecting 9 players from Nik Bonitto in the second round to Faion Hicks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, the Broncos signed 13 undrafted college free agents.

The Broncos only have 10 spots open on their 90-man roster so three players will have to come off their active roster by the time rookie minicamp begins May 12.

The 13 undrafted rookies who reached agreement with the Broncos in the minutes after the draft was completed late Saturday afternoon:

Christopher Allen, OLB, Alabama

Believed to be the prize of the Broncos’ undrafted class. A very good player who missed two seasons with injuries. Had 13.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in just 11 games as a junior in 2020. Received an impressive $30,000 signing bonus and $150,000 in salary guarantee so at the very least he sticks on the practice squad.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB, East Carolina

Broncos brought him in for top 30 visit and it helped recruit him away from other teams who were interested.

Sebastian Gutierrez, LT, Minot State

Recruited to Minot as a receiver, converted to tight end, then grew into offensive tackle.

Michael Niese, G-OT, Temple

A graduate transfer from Dayton to Temple, a tackle in college who projects as guard in NFL.

Tyreik McAllister, RB, Charleston

Got a $5,000 signing bonus and $30,000 salary guarantee. Rushed for 1,090 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 to earn Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Year. Only 5-9, 181 but he can also catch and return kickoffs.

Rodney Williams, TE, Tennessee-Martin

A six-year player who had 59 catches, 7 TDs combined his final two seasons.

Dylan Parham, TE, North Carolina State

Had 12 catches in five seasons so a blocker at 6-5, 245. Received a nice $10,000 signing bonus and $10,000 salary guarantee.

Kadofi Wright, LB, Buffalo

6-3, 230, scored three defensive TDs in five years for Bulls.

Brandon Johnson, WR, Central Florida

Had 11 TD receptions as redshirt senior. Attended Pat Surtain II’s American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Kaden Davis, WR, North Missouri State

44 catches, 714 yards, 11 TDs as 6-1 senior. All State receiver and punter in high school.

Jalen Virgil, WR-Ret, Appalachian State

Only 15 catches as 5th-year senior last year but returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 30.1 yards per 38 kickoff returns the previous three years.

Cortez Davis, CB, Hawaii

5-11, 180, Davis was Rainbows shut down corner. He got a $2,500 signing bonus, which will be on the low end for the Broncos' undrafted class. But remember -- always remember -- an undrafted Kansas safety converted to cornerback named Chris Harris got a mere $2,000 signing bonus in 2011.

Kana'i Mauga, ILB, USC

Had 91 tackles 12 games last year as a senior. Got a $10,000 signing bonus and $60,000 salary guarantee.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.