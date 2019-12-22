DENVER — It's game day in Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos are back in Colorado to close out the 2019 season with a pair of games at Empower Field at Mile High.

Drew Lock, Phillip Lindsay, Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos are ready to meet David Blough, Kyle Sloter, Danny Amendola and the Detroit Lions in the Mile High City.

The Broncos (5-9) and Lions (3-10-1) kick off at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!

