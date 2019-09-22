GREEN BAY, Wis. — It's game day, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos (0-2) head to Green Bay in NFL Week 3 to meet the NFC's Packers (2-0) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.

Vic Fangio looks get his first victory as Broncos head coach against Matt LaFleur's Packers.

Join the live conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos from Lambeau!









RELATED: Denver D dealing with historic double zeroes

RELATED: Sanders: 'I’m going to talk to Bolles and see if we can get him right'







RELATED: Broncos notes: Ironman Sanders turns durability into production

RELATED: Broncos' Bolles says refs are looking for him, but vows to 'turn around' his holding issue

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports