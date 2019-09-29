DENVER — It's game day, Broncos Country!

Minshew Mania comes to Colorado on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) visit Empower Field at Mile High to face the Denver Broncos (0-3).

The Broncos face intense pressure to secure their first victory of the season and avoid a 0-4 start.

“I think there’s been that sense of urgency about us having to win,’’ says Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. “Historically, I don’t know if there are many teams who start off 0-3 and are able to rebound and get themselves back into a playoff spot.

The Broncos will be facing a Jaguars squad that is without starting quarterback Nick Foles. The Jags will be lead by sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew II this weekend.

The Broncos and Jaguars kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday in Denver.

Join the live conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos from Empower Field at Mile High.

RELATED: Minshew Mania coming to Mile High

RELATED: Bronco notes: Denver must beat Jacksonville — or else







RELATED: Miller Time: A few words, a wave and walkoff

RELATED: Broncos' Callahan to be shut down 4-6 more weeks

RELATED: How you can be part of the Broncos Huddle audience

RELATED: 5 deals and freebies for hungry Broncos fans in 2019

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports