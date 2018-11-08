KUSA — "Nothing about a preseason game matters much except for coming out healthy enough to play a second preseason game," writes Mike Klis, 9NEWS' Broncos Insider.

While true, this first preseason game is all about the quarterback matchups and, for 9NEWS, it's about the fans.

READ | Klis List: Points of Denver Broncos' emphasis in preseason opener vs. Minnesota Vikings

READ | Time for Paxton's performance to match potential

Broncos fans, you have a chance to be featured during 9NEWS' halftime report and post-game coverage! Upload your fan photos to http://yourtake.9news.com or email to yourtake@9news.com. You may see your photo on display on the 9NEWS anchor set!

Your fan photos may also be showcased in our game day live blog below. Join the chat now or during the game!

TRIVIA | Which team used to be housed at Mile High Stadium?

Don't see the chat? Tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV